Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,855 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

