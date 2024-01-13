Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,360 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.18% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,893,000 after acquiring an additional 537,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 158,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 139,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,683. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

