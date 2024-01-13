Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after acquiring an additional 447,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,187,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,061,162. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,005,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

