Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,529 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

