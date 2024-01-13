Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,064,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,213,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,983. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.