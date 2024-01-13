Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,368 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $21,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 16,865,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,126,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

