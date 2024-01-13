Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,419. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

