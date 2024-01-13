Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.52 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $142.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

