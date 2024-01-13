Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.52 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.
Synaptics Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $142.14.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is a Dividend King?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.