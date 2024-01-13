Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $24.21 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

MDLZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. 4,494,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

