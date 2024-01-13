Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $25.26 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,112 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of Howmet Aerospace worth $25,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

