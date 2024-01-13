Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.05 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,238 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology comprises about 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $27,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,969,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 196,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,132,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

