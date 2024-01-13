Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.07.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.59. 533,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

