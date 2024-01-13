Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $2.59 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 6.0% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 241,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.96. The stock had a trading volume of 398,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,314. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.59. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $346.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

