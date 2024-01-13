Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 258,572 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 422.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,572 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $51,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $6,112,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $24,123,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 764,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.