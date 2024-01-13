Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,050 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Match Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $767,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 3,911,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,402. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

