Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 59,048 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. 5,277,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.