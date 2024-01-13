Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.79% of Sonos worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,727 shares of company stock valued at $106,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

SONO stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $16.36. 1,155,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,399. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Articles

