Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 220,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

