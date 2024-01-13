Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,177 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Masco accounts for about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Masco worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

