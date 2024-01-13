Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.30. 300,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 443,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Despegar.com last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.34 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,193,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 970,051 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 24.9% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 909,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 570,243 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

