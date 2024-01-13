Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXLG

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,040.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.