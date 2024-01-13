DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $125.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.