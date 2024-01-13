dForce USD One Day Volume Reaches $3,618.13 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 3% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and $3,618.13 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,235,657 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98783496 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,802.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

