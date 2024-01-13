Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.13 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.12). 10,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 27,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.13).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.
