DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.7 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $83,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

