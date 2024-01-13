Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Up 2.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.80. 16,276,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 23,227,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $699,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $27,404,000. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $222,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

