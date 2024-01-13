Divi Hits 1-Day Volume of $463,874.34 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Divi has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Divi has a market cap of $18.93 million and approximately $463,874.34 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00084049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About Divi

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,719,745,043 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,719,428,334.84508. The last known price of Divi is 0.0049831 USD and is down -10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $468,951.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

