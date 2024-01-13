DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Lifted to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. New Street Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut DLocal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.15.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.05 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

