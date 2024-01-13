DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

