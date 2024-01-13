Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DUK traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.