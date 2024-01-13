Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,082.77

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,082.77 ($13.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,092 ($13.92). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,049 ($13.37), with a volume of 81,373 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.32) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.75) to GBX 1,100 ($14.02) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.56).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLM
Dunelm Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Karen Witts acquired 8,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.35) per share, with a total value of £89,319.57 ($113,855.41). In related news, insider Karen Witts bought 8,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.35) per share, with a total value of £89,319.57 ($113,855.41). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 41,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.37), for a total value of £437,537.90 ($557,728.36). Corporate insiders own 44.17% of the company’s stock.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.