Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,082.77

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,082.77 ($13.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,092 ($13.92). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,049 ($13.37), with a volume of 81,373 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.32) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.75) to GBX 1,100 ($14.02) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.56).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,075.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,082.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Karen Witts acquired 8,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.35) per share, with a total value of £89,319.57 ($113,855.41). In related news, insider Karen Witts bought 8,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.35) per share, with a total value of £89,319.57 ($113,855.41). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 41,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.37), for a total value of £437,537.90 ($557,728.36). Corporate insiders own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.