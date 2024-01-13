Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.19

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 1744877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Dynatrace Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

