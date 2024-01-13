Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 445.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DX opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $725.97 million, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.32. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

DX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,999,000 after buying an additional 92,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,711,000 after buying an additional 378,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,149 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

