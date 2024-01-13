Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,669,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 593% from the average daily volume of 240,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Edible Garden Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.09). Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a negative return on equity of 368.17%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edible Garden
About Edible Garden
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.
