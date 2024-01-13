Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Trading Down 11.5%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. 1,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,099,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Electronic Systems Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 1.19%.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

