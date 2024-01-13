Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ELV traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,945. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

