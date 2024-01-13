Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Update

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 99,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $232,172.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 17,700,942 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,204.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 708,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,032 over the last three months. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in Emeren Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 276,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emeren Group by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SOL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emeren Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

