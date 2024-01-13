Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

EDR opened at C$2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$501.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.40. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.08.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$66.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0222738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

