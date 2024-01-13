Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $160,462.19 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00084023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00023749 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 71,295,017 coins and its circulating supply is 71,294,894 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

