Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

