EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

EOG opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

