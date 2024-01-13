Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 658.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSEW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.12. 46,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,575. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

