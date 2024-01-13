EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.07.

EPAM traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.73. The company had a trading volume of 496,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.17.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

