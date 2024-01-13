Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $289.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EFX. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.12.

EFX stock opened at $243.76 on Tuesday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $252.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

