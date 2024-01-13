Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX traded up $13.98 on Friday, reaching $815.02. 283,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,298. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $824.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $796.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $773.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

