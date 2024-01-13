Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $4.22 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $29.13 or 0.00068215 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.22 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 47.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,700.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00167636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00599892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00358139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00197750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,017,670 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

