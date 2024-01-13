Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Shares Down 2.7%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.05. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.01.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

