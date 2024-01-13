Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

