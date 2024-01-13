Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.42. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $275.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

