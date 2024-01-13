Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.48.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

